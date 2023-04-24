Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Get Married in Las Vegas

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are married! The hairstylist and the actor tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, a marriage license obtained by ET shows.

The duo said "I do" at the Little White Chapel in front of six guests, including Kim Kardashian, according to Page Six, who first reported news of the nuptials.

After they tied the knot, Appleton jetted back to California to attend The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. At the ceremony, Kardashian, who was joined by her eldest child, 9-year-old North, presented Appleton with the Hair Artist of the Year award.

"I also want to say thank you to Lukas," Appleton said during his acceptance speech, "for being my rock and making me feel like I'm perfect when I know I'm not."

The whirlwind weekend came the same month that news of Appleton and Gage's engagement broke. A source previously told ET that Gage, 27, told friends he and Appleton, 39, got engaged around the time they were in Mexico together in February.

Both men have publicly gushed over their relationship. During an appearance on the Today show, Gage said, "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love... We have fun together. We go on adventures. It's the best."

"I'm very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Appleton said while on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."