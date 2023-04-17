Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Talk Reuniting and 'Reversing Roles' in 'Ghosted' (Exclusive)

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are reuniting once again in their new film, Ghosted, but the dynamic might be a little different this time around.

"Whatever Ana's doing, I want at least one day on set," Evans joked with ET when the pair sat down to discuss their upcoming Apple TV+ action rom-com.

The pair previously starred together in Rian Johnson's 2019 murder mystery, Knives Out, and reunited for the 2022 Netflix action-thriller The Gray Man. But Ghosted is something else entirely.

"It just felt like something I grew up watching," Evans recalled. "It felt like Romancing the Stone, something that was charming and sweet and... it's really hinging on the chemistry between the characters."

In the film, directed by Rocketman's Dexter Fletcher, Evans stars as Cole, a hapless guy who goes on one date with de Armas' Sadie -- but then never hears from her again. As it turns out, she's a secret agent, and in Cole's attempts to pursue her, he lands himself right in the middle of an international incident.

"It's nice to play someone who has not only far less capabilities than someone like Captain America, but in moments of panic has a human reaction," Evans said of playing the character, something of a return to his pre-MCU roots in rom-coms like What's Your Number? and The Nanny Diaries. "Nothing about Cole is cool, you know? He goes to pieces, but it's endearing. That’s fun to play."

For her part, de Armas is no stranger to the action drama -- she had a memorable cameo in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, and will play a dancer turned assassin in the upcoming John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina -- but getting to be the hero opposite Evans' damsel in distress was especially fun for the actress.

"I did love that dynamic," she shared. "I loved reversing the roles and the expectations of what an action movie should be like and who carries the film, in the sense of that strength and being in control, and it was just really fun... I loved every moment of, you know, watching him trip and stumble and roll down a hill."

As for their real-life experiences being "ghosted," the pair was vague in their answers, but admitted that it happens more than you'd like.

"I'm pretty sure I have been ghosted," de Armas reflected. "I don't remember, but maybe I decided to forget."

"I feel like I've had something much worse where I- At least if you're ghosted, you can tell yourself a lie like, 'Oh, maybe they, you know, lost my number' or something," Evans added, "but I've had the gradual less and less and less texts, to the point where you're like, 'OK.'"

One person Evans certainly isn't leaving on read is Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner -- who recently walked his first red carpet amid his recovery from a snowplow accident on Jan. 1 that let him seriously injured. Evans shared with ET that the pair "text all the time," and added that he had plans to visit his friend in Los Angeles.

The actor also gave another shout-out to his MCU co-stars when asked who he'd like to succeed him as People's reigning Sexiest Man Alive. Naming Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. as "perfect contenders," he marveled over many of the impressive talents in the comic book universe.

"You could throw any of those guys," he pondered. "You could throw Paul Bettany in there, Aaron Taylor-Johnson... I mean, come on, Marvel!"

Ghosted premieres April 21 on Apple TV+.