Chris Evans and Lily James Spotted Together During Night Out in London

Chris Evans and Lily James are sparking romance rumors after they were snapped together over the weekend in London at Mark's Club, an A-list private members' club in Mayfair.

In the pictures published by The Daily Mail, 31-year-old James -- clad in a red midi dress, heels and a black trench coat -- walked ahead of 39-year-old Evans, who looked dapper in a black suit, as they exited the club. According to the British newspaper, the two headed back to Evans' hotel together in the same taxi at around 1 a.m., though she entered separately through a door in the back while he entered through the main entrance.

ET has reached out to both James' and Evans' reps for comment.

"There's a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who's not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around," Evans explained. "Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won't see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test."

"Dogs are just so good and so pure," he said. "A weird, little door unlocks inside of you, this new level of empathy … in a weird way, that type of empathy permeates so many aspects of your life… You know, I think it actually unlocks a little bit, as I imagine having children will, I really want kids too."

