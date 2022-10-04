Chris Martin Has a ‘Serious Lung Infection,' Coldplay Postpones Shows

Chris Martin has to skip the stage for three weeks. The singer is suffering from a "serious lung infection," which has also forced Coldplay to postpone its shows in Brazil.

The band's verified Twitter account released a statement Tuesday -- in English and Portuguese -- announcing that "due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks." As a result, Coldplay will postpone upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023.

Coldplay's Latin America leg of its world tour kicked off with back-to-back shows Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at Estadio Nilton Santos-Engenhao in Rio de Janeiro before moving over to Allianz Pqrque Stadium in São Paulo from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22.

"We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days," the band's statement noted.

What's more, Coldplay said it was "extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris’ health." The band added that it's "optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon."

While Martin himself hasn't personally released a statement about the illness, fans were quick to flood the band's social media channels with support. One fan commented, "Take care of yourself Chris, we’ll wait!!! Love you so much, see you soon 🇧🇷💚." Another fan added, "Get well Chris! it's gonna be okay🤍🤍."

As of right now, the band's official website states its world tour will resume Oct. 25 at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.