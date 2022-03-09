Chris Pine Attributes Bearded Look to 'Laziness' and Potential New Role (Exclusive)

Chris Pine is debuting a whole new 'do. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Pine at the premiere of his new film, All the Old Knives, where he was rocking quite a different look from the clean-shaven face and short hair we're used to seeing from the Wonder Woman star.

"I guess it's like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here," Pine said of his salt-and-pepper beard and shaggy, '70s-esque long locks. "If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know.."

When asked if his new look was for a role, Pine kept it coy, telling ET, "Maybe."

"It's mostly laziness," he quipped.

Pine's cream-colored suit had a bit of a '70s flare to it as well.

"This is my Gregg Allman look," the 41-year-old actor said, referencing the late The Allman Brothers Band leader. "This is my Gregg Allman '70s look. My publicist said I look like a Bee Gee, but I prefer Gregg Allman."

He wouldn't say if the look was for a Bee Gees biopic, but he wouldn't be opposed to starring in one either.

"I mean, maybe? Call me up. I'm around," Pine joked.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The beard and lob aren't for his role in All the Old Knives, either. In the Amazon Studios-backed spy thriller, Pine, who is also an executive producer on the project, plays veteran CIA operative Henry Pelham, who teams up with his former lover and colleague to root out a mole who leaked sensitive information that cost more than 100 people their lives.

"I just love the film. I love the script. It's one of the better scripts I've ever read," Pine gushed. "I love these kinds of stories. It's a spy thriller. It's got a ton of espionage. But it's got a real romance at the heart of of it, which I feel like Hollywood sometimes, these days at least, isn't so interested in. So, it's fun to combine the two."

"I was really excited by the whole process," he continued. "The cast that we had. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Price and Thandiwe [Newton]...and a hell of a supporting cast as well, so it was just, it was great."

While the film is certainly action-packed, it has a little bit of something for everyone, making it the perfect date night movie.

"It's definitely sexy. It's the kind of movie I want to make. It's the kind of movie I want to see. It's a Friday night movie. It's a Saturday night date movie. It's passionate. It's hot. It's a good yarn. It's a good thriller. It's a good puzzle," Pine said of the film. "So, I think it's got a bit for everybody."

"It's a good cat-and-mouse whodunnit," he added.

In addition to his role in All the Old Knives, Pine is returning to the Star Trek set for its next installment.

"I don't really know anything about it quite honestly," Pine said of the franchises fourth film. "I know that we're all excited to come back and would love to come back. This is a tight family. We've been working together for 15 years or something."

"It's Anton's [Yelchin] birthday on Friday, so I think we all have it in mind," he continued. "So, I think we're ready to get back to work and excited to see a script, whenever that should come in, and excited for Matt [Shakman] to direct it and excited to work."

Yelchin, who was an integral part of the Star Trek saga, tragically died in 2016 after his car rolled down his driveway and pinned him.

As for how Pine and the cast plan to honor him in this next film, he said they're going to do that by showing up to set and going to work.

"I don't know. I think we always have him in mind, and he's a part of the fabric of our family," Pine explained. "I think just by virtue of going to work, we always carry him with us."

All the Old Knives hits debuts April 8 on Prime Video.