Chris Pratt Celebrates Katherine Schwarzenegger's Birthday With Sweet Post

Chris Pratt sent out a special shoutout to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her special day.

“Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner," the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote on Instagram. "I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other."

"Thank you for everything," he continued. "Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!”

Pratt, who married Schwarzenegger in 2019, shared a carousel of photos featuring his wife smiling for the camera as she is joined on a boat with additional members of their family. The Maverick and Me author sweetly reacted to the message writing, “🥺🥺🥺 i love you thank you.”

In addition to her husband, the 32-year-old's family chimed in the comments with wishes of their own.

“So sweet happy birthday katherine 👏👏❤️❤,” her mother Maria Shriver wrote. Schwarzenegger’s younger brother Patrick chimed in with three red heart emojis.

The birthday wishes didn’t stop there. The author's famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of him and his little girl next to a heart-warming message. “Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger! I love you so, so much,” the Terminator star wrote. “You changed my life when you came into this world and it’s been better ever since - being a father, and now a grandfather, is just the best role in the world. I know you’ll have another amazing year and I’ll have the best time watching you succeed.”

Pratt, who shares one-year-old daughter Lyla with the birthday girl, told ET the secret to their marriage. "Communicate. Listen, listen to your partner with intention," he said. "Care about each other's feelings and support one another and just listen."