Chris Pratt Seeks Revenge in Amazon Prime Video's 'The Terminal List': Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt is taking matters into his own hands in Amazon Prime Video's new drama series, The Terminal List, and only ET exclusively premieres the official trailer.

Based on the best-selling 2018 novel by Jack Carr, the eight-episode series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

In ET's debut of the dramatic two-minute trailer, Pratt's Reece is reeling from the failure of his SEAL team's mission, which left 12 of his comrades dead. Though Reece is back on U.S. soil, he's found himself at the center of a military investigation into what went wrong and the fatal events have begun to consume his every thought aunt him as he navigates nightmares, paranoia, headaches, memory confusion and post-traumatic stress.

"Somebody fed us bad intel," Reece concludes as he confides in his best friend and ex-Navy SEAL, Ben (Taylor Kitsch). "It was a set-up."

But Reece, who's looking to avenge the deaths of his platoon, chooses blood when Ben asks what he wants to do about it: "This is personal." When a man is out for justice, there is nothing that will stop him.

Amazon Prime Video

“I, and our entire creative team, have been waiting a long time to share this full-length trailer for The Terminal List. And we’re happy to say that Amazon believes in our idea of 'cine-vision' -- a show that truly combines the best of film and television -- so much that they are actually running this trailer in select theaters, a first for a major streaming series," executive producer/showrunner David DiGilio exclusively tells ET.

"In adapting Jack Carr’s novels, Chris, [executive producer] Antoine [Fuqua] and I aimed to build off Jack's trademark military authenticity and add a deep layer of psychological thriller. The final product takes the audience down the rabbit hole of what happens when one of our nation’s greatest warriors -- a Navy SEAL -- is pushed to the brink. Driven by themes of conspiracy, brotherhood and revenge without constraint, this trailer is just a taste of what’s to come."

Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, J.D. Pardo, Jai Courtney, Arlo Mertz, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louder also star in the series, which is executive produced by Pratt, DiGilio, Fuqua, Carr and Daniel Shattuck.

The Terminal List, a co-production of Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, drops Friday, July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

