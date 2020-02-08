Chris Pratt Shares Pic of 'Ready to Pop' Katherine Schwarzenegger as They Prepare to Welcome First Child

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are keeping busy as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, enjoyed a bit of nature during a hike on Saturday -- and Pratt joked Schwarzenegger could have given birth "on the trail."

"Ready to pop Still don't stop," the Jurassic World star wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger posing together on their hike. The expectant mom's baby bump is in full view as she poses on profile, wearing a form-fitting black ensemble.

"Top of the mountain today," Pratt added. "Kinda grateful it didn't go down on the trail tho to be real."

Instagram

In an interview with ET last month, Schwarzenegger opened up about preparing to give birth amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said she's been keeping calm by safely surrounding herself with loved ones.

"And then being able to do things like [going live on Instagram] to stay connected," she added. "I think the blessing in this is that we do have the ability to continue to connect with people, whether it's on FaceTime, or doing Instagram Lives, and to be doing things that are entertaining and also educational and fun."

"I've also done a lot of organizing in my house, because I like everything to look really clean and neat," she added. "Learning how to organize your own refrigerator and pantry, those are all things that definitely keep me calm in this crazy time; this crazy, unpredictable time."

In addition to staying active outdoors, the 30-year-old author has also been keeping busy in the kitchen.

"I've been baking a lot, and I would say my husband's been cooking a lot. ... I would say a huge amount of our time is definitely spent in the kitchen," she shared.

"For me, learning a lot. For Chris, teaching me a lot," she continued, laughing. "It's been really fun. It's like a silver lining to be able to get more experience in the kitchen, and also be able to spend time with your loved ones in this quarantine. So, it's been a fun part of it."

See more on the pair in the video below.