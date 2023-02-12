Chris Stapleton Sings ‘National Anthem’ as Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni, Players Shed Tears

Chris Stapleton left the State Farm Stadium in tears following his performance of the national anthem ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl kickoff.

Stapleton performed the anthem with his electric guitar. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was spotted crying during the performance, along with multiple players.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the national anthem got me man… If you don’t feel this you don’t have a pulse!



As Stapleton played the final notes, the first-ever all-female flyover passed over the stadium. Shortly after the song's conclusion, Stapleton's country music community showered him with compliments on Twitter.

"Wow @ChrisStapleton, You killed the National Anthem! Congrats my friend. #SuperBowl," Mickey Guyton wrote. Guyton sang the National Anthem at last year's Super Bowl.

"Best #SuperBowl National Anthem of all-time @ChrisStapleton," Ian Munsick wrote. Jason Isbell added "Damn fine," and Parker McCollum wrote, "Chris Stapleton is the greatest singer of all time and you can’t change my mind."

"The most soulful National Anthem ever. @ChrisStapleton you’re one in a million!!!! #SuperBowl," Carly Pearce wrote.

"Stapleton just crushed that Anthem #USA," Jordan Davis added.

Oscar winner and CODA star Troy Kotsur signed the national anthem in ASL during Stapleton's performance. He provided interpretation on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

The country singer's stirring performance marked the beginning of Super Bowl LVII, which will see the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Also before the game, Sheryl Lee Ralph sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Babyface performed "American the Beautiful."

At halftime, Rihanna will take the stage for her much-anticipated performance and the inaugural Apple Music halftime show.

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content coming your way before game day! Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.