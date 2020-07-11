Chrishell Stause Addresses Rumors About Her and 'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko Amid His Split From Wife

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone," Stause, who split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley last year, began.

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," she stated. "I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

Instagram Story

Earlier in the day, Savchenko opened up to ET in an exclusive statement about his marriage ending.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them," he wrote. "We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

Samodanova -- who is also a professional dancer and choreographer -- first broke the news on her Instagram Story, saying, "After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end." The couple tied the knot in 2006 and share two children together, daughters Olivia and Zlata.

Elena later shared another pointed Instagram post, which read, "I don't hate you. I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

ET was with the pair in July 2018 when they fulfilled their lifelong dream of opening their own dance studio, Pro Dance LA, in West Hollywood, California. At the time, the DWTS pro told ET that the "secret" to their strong bond had always been just "letting her do what she wants."

"Happy wife, happy life," he explained. "I've been saying it for a very long time! Everybody knows it, but sometimes nobody follows that, but I do! She wanted a dance studio, here you go! You want to go to work and teach kids, here!"

"I have the best wife because she's very supportive," he continued. "She supports what I do, we do the same thing. It's kind of having the same goals. She has crazy ideas, and I say, 'Let's make it happen.' But she is the one who kind of starts it all."

Meanwhile, Stause and Savchenko were voted off this week's episode of DWTS. In her final guest blog for ET, the reality star touched on her friendship with her partner.

"As for Gleb, I've gained a lifelong friend in him. You really become so bonded through this process. I’ve already introduced him to my Selling Sunset friends because I knew they would all love each other," she wrote. "I would love to plan a big group dinner as soon as we can do so safely."

