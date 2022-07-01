Chrishell Stause Says She and G Flip Have 'No Rules' in Their Relationship

Chrishell Stause is revealing how her relationship with G Flip is "unlocked." In an interview with Vogue, the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star shares why the term perfectly applies to how she and her partner, who identifies as nonbinary, define their relationship.

"It’s when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support," she explains. "Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!"

Stause announced her relationship with G Flip, 27, during Selling Sunset's reunion, which was released on Netflix in May. Since then, Stause has publicly spoken about her romance in an effort to "put the conversation out there a little more."

"Sometimes when people don’t know about something, they automatically don’t approve or don’t like it. The nonbinary conversation can make people confused, but if you’re someone who prefers to be called Bob instead of Bobby people instantly respect that," Stause says. "And so if somebody identifies one way, and it makes them feel comfortable, we need to be open to that."

Stause hopes that her relationship with G Flip can help others, just as it's been "a huge learning experience" for her.

"There’s just so much love and support there that sometimes other people look at it and if it doesn’t fit into their box, they’re not going to agree with it, or they hate it, or they are going to somehow try to pick it apart. And that’s OK, because that’s going to happen no matter what," she says. "... You put your life out there to a certain point and then you just let it go and try to be happy, without worrying about what some random stranger thinks about it."

One way Stause and G Flip's relationship is "not a stereotypical one" is the fact that they both readily acknowledge that they "do want some different things."

"G knows that I want to be a mom, and I know that that’s not where they are right now in their life. It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes," she says. "Without a doubt, we’ll always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good. I wouldn’t have known that I’m open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."

Now that her eyes have been opened, Stause is reveling in how content she is with her partner.

"I think my favorite part [of our relationship] is just being around G. It’s such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean," Stause says. "I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."

When ET spoke to Stause last month, she gushed over G Flip, calling them "amazing and very supportive."