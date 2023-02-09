Chrishell Stause Underwent Surgery to Have an Ovarian Cyst Removed

Chrishell Stause is sharing a health update after going under the knife.

The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a selfie from her hospital bed after undergoing an operation to remove an ovarian cyst which had been causing her pain and discomfort.

"Had minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed," Stause wrote over the post. "Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me."

The reality star added that she was "feeling good" and was "being looked after" by her love.

Stause concluded her health update post with a suggestion and warning for her followers, writing, "If you have bad, unexplained cramps, don't ignore it."

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

The sweet nod to her partner, singer G Flip, comes just a little over a month after the cute couple spent Christmas in the southern hemisphere.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia!" Stause wrote, alongside a carousel of photos featuring an evening party, oceanside hikes and several koala videos. "I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘"

In September, Stause praised her partner, who is non-binary, in a birthday tribute post to G Flip, writing, "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human. Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not.🤯"