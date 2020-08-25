Chrissy Metz Says She and Hal Rosenfeld 'Actually Broke Up Almost 2 Years Ago'

Chrissy Metz is living the single life -- and has been for quite a while. After rumors swirled last week that the 39-year-old This Is Us star split from Hal Rosenfeld, Metz took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight about the timeline of their breakup.

In her post, Metz shared a screenshot of an article about her and Rosenfeld's supposed split, writing alongside it, "For the record, we actually broke up almost two years ago... can't believe everything you read. #LateToTheParty."

Instagram

ET first learned that Metz and Rosenfeld, a music composer, were dating back in November 2018. They were most recently photographed together at the premiere of Mulan in March 2020.

Prior to her relationship with Rosenfeld, Metz was linked to cameraman Josh Stancil. The actress and Stancil called it quits in March 2018. Metz was previously married to copywriter Martyn Eaden from 2008 to 2015.

When ET spoke to Metz in 2017 she said marriage was not on her mind.

"Nobody is trying to get married!" she told ET. "I was previously married to an amazing man, we're still friends, but it's not something that... I want to figure out what's going on. This needs to be about me and I, of course, can have a healthy relationship -- but I'm not in any rush to get married."