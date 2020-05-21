Chrissy Teigen Admits She's Spent Thousands on Designer Purses so She Could Use the Bathroom at Barneys

Chrissy Teigen wants to make sure she has permission to use the bathroom at Barneys! The 34-year-old model and cookbook author recently revealed on Twitter that she has a tendency to spend thousands of dollars on one trip to the bathroom.

It all started when she replied to a fan who made her "Taters, Shrooms & Peas with Parmesan Cream," on Twitter, writing, "This was inspired by a trip to Barney’s (rest in peace) where I ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn’t pay for it and a stranger helped me."

While Teigen was giving the stranger a shout out, another fan replied to the mother of two, writing, "One time I saw you at Barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom. I knew I loved you before but that solidified it."

Teigen confirmed the story, replying, "Wowowowow, anyone [who] knows me, knows this is very true all too often."

The majority of Celine purses retail for more than $1,500, which makes Teigen's trips to the bathroom at the now-closed Barneys department store very expensive.

