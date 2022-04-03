Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are a Perfect Pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stunning pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs. The couple walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 43-year-old singer, who will perform during the ceremony, wore a lush velvet tuxedo alongside his 36-year-old wife, who took up space in the best way, wearing a stunning pink Nicole + Felicia Couture dress.

Teigen and Legend also made an appearance at the Oscars last Sunday. Teigen recently opened up to ET about navigating awards season now that she's sober.

"These things are very weird for me, because I'm so used to getting so hammered at these things," she said. "Awards season, I very much connect to enjoying yourself and having champagne, but I also connected with those feelings of immense regret or stupid moments."

"Like, 'I can't believe I said that,' or 'I can't believe I did that' and 'I'm so embarrassed,'" she continued. "So, it's so nice not to have those feelings anymore."

The 36-year-old model also told ET that she completed her latest round of in vitro fertilization after announcing in February that she and Legend were trying to conceive again after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020.

"I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," the mother of two said. "So, the sobriety journey is fun, we'll see if I'm gonna make it through this awards season with nothing."