Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner Partner to Launch Home Cleaning and Self-Care Products Brand

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner have teamed up to launch a home cleaning product line called Safely. The collaboration, which is formulated without harsh chemicals, features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents.

The direct-to-consumer brand is set to launch on Thursday, March 25. Fans can sign up on the Safely website to be notified when the items are ready to shop.

In anticipation of the release, Teigen, who already has her own Cravings cookware line, shared a hilarious pitch video with branding mastermind Jenner on Instagram.

The first Clean Freak Kit collection includes Hand Soap, Hand Cream, Hand Sanitizer, Universal Cleaner, Glass Cleaner and Everyday Laundry Detergent. Prices start at $6 and the bottles are reusable and refillable.

Mike Rosenthal

Safely