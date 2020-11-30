Chrissy Teigen Details Past Struggles With Breastfeeding in Quest to 'Normalize Formula'

Chrissy Teigen is continuing her quest to be open and help other moms. The 35-year-old model and cookbook author took to Twitter over the weekend to share a thread about formula feeding babies, sharing her own journey with her two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"OK, I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula," Teigen tweeted on Sunday. "Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot."

Teigen has been candid in the past about her struggles with postpartum depression following Luna's birth in 2016. In the thread, she also went on to note some other reasons new moms can struggle to breastfeed, including using a surrogate.

"All you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best," she wrote.

Teigen clarified that she wasn't anti-breastfeeding, but that she wanted new moms to know that either way their babies would be "BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OK."

"I remember pumping my A** OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn't trust milk was going into their mouths if I breastfed," Teigen wrote of her own experience. "It drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce!"

Teigen, who has been open about struggling with depression following the September loss of her third child, noted that she was posting in an effort to make other mothers feel better about their decision to formula feed.

"The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature's most natural thing for your own baby is too much," she wrote. "I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama."

The post was met with many followers thanking Teigen for working to normalize the use of formula and sharing their own stories.

Olivia Wilde replied to one tweet, "Amen sister," with a fist bump emoji. Actress Casey Wilson wrote, "Thank you for this. Truly," with a blue heart emoji.

Jenna Dewan reposted the thread, writing, "A great thread for mother’s...I too had trouble producing milk second time around with Callum and wasted too much time feeling unnecessary anxiety and guilt about it."

