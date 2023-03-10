Chrissy Teigen Gets Major Hair Transformation Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter

Chrissy Teigen has a whole new look! Earlier this week, the 37-year-old cookbook author revealed to fans that she's now a redhead.

"Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!! love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden 🥰," she captioned a video of her new look.

Her husband, John Legend, approved of the hairstyle, writing, "Gorgeous 😍."

The couple later stepped out in matching white outfits for a date night. "Night out to celebrate the launch of @loved01skin! was a beautiful event! and I got to hear a few songs from john legend! wow! he can sing," Teigen captioned a series of pics of her posing with her husband.

Teigen's hair transformation comes just a few weeks after she and Legend welcomed their daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. Since then, the proud parents have been sharing lots of family photos with their new bundle of joy.

Just this week, Teigen posted a pic of Esti and her big sister, 6-year-old Luna, lounging on the couch with their mom, writing, "My girls 💕."

