Chrissy Teigen Hopes for 'Closure' After Blessings Ceremony for Late Son

Chrissy Teigen is trying to find closure after the loss of her son. The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of a blessings ceremony she and her family held in honor of the son, Jack, with whom she suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020.

In the photos, Teigen is joined by her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, husband, John Legend, and children, Miles, 3, and Luna, 5, at the ceremony. The family members all wear black in the photos, which show them standing by a table adorned with flowers.

"Took me a year but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today," Teigen captioned the post. "Hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now."

"Thank you guys for the kind words," she added. "It’s a process. Xx."

The memorial followed National Son's Day, in honor of which Teigen posted a tribute to her late son.

"To the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of her being comforted by Legend as she cried in her hospital bed. "I didn’t get to take care of you, but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle."

"They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet," she added. "Mom and dad love you forever."

Teigen was hospitalized in Sept. 2020, one month after she announced she was expecting baby No. 3.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive," she wrote in part following her pregnancy loss. "We will always love you."

Two months later, Legend told ET's Kevin Frazier about the outpouring support he and his wife received after the loss of their son.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," the singer told ET's Kevin Frazier at the time. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future."

"Whenever we go through personal challenges -- and I think challenges as a nation -- I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy," Legend added. "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."