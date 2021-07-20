Chrissy Teigen Says She Could be in the 'Cancel Club' Forever

Chrissy Teigen thinks she might be canceled forever. Amid her cyberbullying scandal, TMZ paparazzi spoke to the 35-year-old model as she was on her way to pick up Luna, her and John Legend's 5-year-old daughter, from school on Tuesday. The couple also share a son, 3-year-old Miles.

As the paparazzi approached Teigen, they asked her how long she thinks she'll be a member of "the cancel club" after Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that Teigen used to send her disparaging comments on social media.

"I don't know. It could be forever. I have no idea. I don't know," she said. "All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice. You just have to be able to live your life and do the same things you were doing before."

Teigen has since publicly apologized to Stodden, calling herself an "insecure, attention seeking troll." She also told the paparazzi that she has privately "reached out" to Stodden via text.

Following Stodden's claims, Teigen took a break from her social platforms, and exited her role on Never Have I Ever. She was replaced on the Netflix series by Gigi Hadid.

Around the same time, fashion designer Michael Costello took to Instagram to level new allegations of bullying by Teigen, and claimed that the model and her stylist, Monica Rose, allegedly tried to ruin his career. Days later, Teigen fired back at Costello and claimed the DMs and emails that Costello shared as proof of the alleged bullying were fake.

When paparazzi asked Teigen about her view on another celebrity's scandal, she told them, "I have decided I'm not getting involved in anyone's s**t ever again."

Teigen's comments to the paparazzi came the same month that she reflected on being canceled in an Instagram post.

"Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot," Teigen wrote. "Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow."

"All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day," she continued. "I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s**t anymore!"

Teigen concluded her post by quipping, "If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!"

While speaking to the paparazzi Teigen said that other so-called canceled people have fulfilled her request, stating, "They've reached out to me and they've been amazing."