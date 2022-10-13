Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy

Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant.

“I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach,” the 36-year-old model wrote. “I could do ANYTHING to it - street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, five-second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots. And she was strong, my stomach. now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours. But I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!”

Teigen led the post of her showing off her baby bump in a pink coordinated skirt set while Legend planted a kiss on her in the middle of the street. In the next slide, the model puts her bump on display during a mini photo shoot.

Teigen and Legend announced that they were expecting another child in August. The baby news came almost two years after the couple shared the heartbreaking news that they lost their son, Jack.

Tiegen, who shares children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with the GRAMMY-winning musician, has been giving updates on the statues of her pregnancy. However, she has kept the sex of the baby under wraps.

Last month, Legend spoke to ET about the possibility of expanding their family even more.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more," Legend told ET's Kevin Frazier with a laugh. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."

He added, "Chrissy and I, you know, we get on a lot of planes together and once you have four kids, it gets logistically -- it gets complicated."

The idea of having more children is easy for the singer, as he admits Luna and Miles would be down to help.

"They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment," he said, praising daughter Luna as "smart and mature and emotionally intelligent."