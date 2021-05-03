Chrissy Teigen Shares Why Meghan Markle Headlines Hit 'Too Close to Home' for Her

Chrissy Teigen is sympathetic to what Meghan Markle is going through. The 35-year-old model took to Twitter on Friday to come out against the recent negative headlines about Markle, who's currently expecting her second child with Prince Harry after a miscarriage last summer. The pair shares a son, 1-year-old Archie.

"this meghan markle s**t is hitting too close to home for me," Teigen tweeted. "these people won’t stop until she miscarries. f**king stop it."

The tweet comes after Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss last September with her and husband John Legend's third child, a son named Jack. The pair is parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

After the pregnancy loss, Teigen was criticized for sharing photos of herself with Jack, with some online writing that she should've kept them to herself. As for the critics, though, Teigen told Good Morning America, "I don't care if you were offended or disgusted."

Ahead of the royal couple's highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, The Times published an article that claimed that the Duchess of Sussex bullied her royal aides and made them cry.

A spokesperson for the pair said in a statement that the claims were a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," while Buckingham Palace announced that they're launching an investigation into the matter.

Teigen isn't the only celebrity to share their support for Markle. Her former Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams, posted several tweets in Markle's defense, while others including Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper and Roxane Gay have also spoken out in support.

The couple will speak out themselves in the upcoming 90-minute special, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.