Chrissy Teigen Talks Navigating Awards Season Sober, Says She's Completed IVF (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about what awards season has been like since becoming sober. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Teigen at the 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Saturday, where she shared how nice it was to not have feelings of "immense regret" for something she drunkenly said or did.

"These things are very weird for me, because I'm so used to getting so hammered at these things," Teigen, who celebrated six months without alcohol in January, admitted. "Awards season, I very much connect to enjoying yourself and having champagne, but I also connected with those feelings of immense regret or stupid moments."

"Like, 'I can't believe I said that.' or 'I can't believe I did that' and 'I'm so embarrassed,'" she continued. "So, it's so nice not to have those feelings anymore."

Teigen also revealed that she has completed her latest round of in vitro fertilization, or IVF, after announcing last month that her and her husband, John Legend, were trying to conceive again after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020.

"I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," Teigen added before returning back to the topic of sobriety. "So, the sobriety journey is fun, we'll see if I'm gonna make it through this awards season with nothing."

Teigen had plenty to celebrate Saturday, as her stylist, Alana Van Deraa and makeup artist, Kristine Sudden, were up for some of the night's top honors.

The model and TV personality couldn't help but gush over the pair, telling ET that Deraa and Sudden are the "heart and soul" of her life.

"They are always the most important people that make the show happen, make the world go round in the entertainment industry, and I think it' so important to come here and celebrate these two, because honestly, aside from just doing my hair and makeup and styling, glam teams and especially these two, are the heart and soul of my life, they are like my best friends," Teigen shared. "I think a lot of people would tell you they become your everything."

"We grow together, we have babies together, there’s just so much in our lives," the Cravings founder continued. "Then there’s hard times, and there’s great times, but they're always there for you, and it's just so important that these people that we spend so much of our days with, are good people, and I’m so happy to be here with them."

Teigen paid tribute to her team in a post on Instagram on Sunday, where she talked more about the bond she's created with the pair, who she called her "sisters."

"It was so nice to be able to celebrate my best friends last night at the @hollywoodbeautyawards! I’ve lived a lot of my life in these glam chairs (very rough I know!!) and it is almost impossible to grasp the bond created when people you met through work become sisters who have seen every high in your life and also wiped the snot and tears from your convulsing body but maybe that’s unique to me hahahah," she captioned a slideshow of the trio, which included Van Deraa and Studden presenting Teigen with a fake Hollywood Beauty Award and flowers. "We have had the longest days together and yet still cuddle up to watch movies after, cradle each other’s babies and hold each other’s hands through the ups and downs of life. By knowing each other, I am convinced we are exactly where the universe wants us to be in life. This is them giving me an award and my least favorite flowers because they didn’t want me to feel left out last night ❤️❤️❤️ @krisstudden @alanavanderaa."

For more on Teigen, see the video below.