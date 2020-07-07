Chrissy Teigen's Skincare Routine: A Full Breakdown

The Mayor of Twitter is now the Beauty Guru of Instagram! Chrissy Teigen just shared her skincare routine with her 30.5 million followers, and we're breaking it down for you product by product.

Citing professional guidance from celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden, Teigen says she achieves her enviable glow with a mix of high-end and drugstore products. Lately, she adds, she's been "proud" of the results and "feeling" herself. (Also likely boosting her confidence: a loving husband, two adorable kids, a popular kitchenware line and not a dull moment over on her Twitter feed.)

We've witnessed the supermodel's flawless complexion on red carpets, TV shows and magazine covers over the years -- but even off duty and with minimal makeup, her skin looks absolutely perfect.

Below, the products Teigen swears by and where to get them.

Teigen says the two products she uses consistently are a cleanser and face lotion from iS Clinical. In the comments, she also name-checks iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum and iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum.

Next step -- an important one: Apply SPF.

Teigen also uses an admittedly pricey pair of potions from La Mer. (She's not the only A-lister who loves this beauty brand -- Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle are fellow fans.) See a few budget-friendly moisturizers we love here.

To clear out blackheads and other impurities, Teigen relies on an old drugstore standby.

She made an edit to her post to add that she also uses peel pads from Dr. Dennis Gross. Our hack: Cut each peel pad in half to make them last longer.

Finally, Teigen mentions a "firm and fade" cream from Dr. Simon Ourian's Epione Skin Care line. It looks like that exact product is no longer available, but we found an Elizabeth Arden night treatment that offers similar benefits.