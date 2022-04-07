Christina Haack Announces New HGTV Spin-Off 'Christina in the Country' With Husband Josh Hall

Christina Hall, who is going by her new married name on Instagram, is taking her talents to the Volunteer State! On Thursday, the 38-year-old designer and professional house flipper announced her new spinoff series on HGTV, Christina in the Country.

Hall took to Instagram to reveal that the network that's also home to her Christina on the Coast series has given her docuseries the green light. Hall also hinted her new husband, Josh Hall, will work alongside her for the 6-episode order. The series will focus on life in Tennessee, where she recently purchased a farmhouse as a vacation home.

"Excited to share what we've been working on behind the scenes," she captioned her post on Instagram. "'Christina In The Country' has officially been picked up by @hgtv for 6 episodes. Now I have the best of both worlds... the coast and the country! Our team has some incredible projects in the works out in Tennessee! It feels good to do what I love with who I love. Josh and I have the most creative / supportive production partners and can't wait to create some fun content."

According to a press release for the show, the new series "will follow Christina on her bold next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home—a Tennessee farm. Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee."

The new docuseries is slated to air around the end of the year.

The news comes almost a month after Hall and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's popular HGTV series Flip or Flop came to an end after 10 years. During their long run, the series chronicled the former couple's highs and lows -- from raising their two children and El Moussa battling cancer to their divorce and respective new relationships.

Hall and El Moussa share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Hall also shares a 2-year-old son, Hudson, with her second husband, Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. El Moussa remains with the network with his own popular series, Flipping 101.

Earlier this week, ET confirmed Hall and Josh, a realtor, officially got married. The nuptials came less than a year after they were first spotted holding hands back in July 2021.