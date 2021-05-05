Christina Haack Is Juggling Being a Single Mom and Businesswoman in New Season of 'Christina on the Coast'

Christina on the Coast is back. Christina Haack's hit HGTV docuseries returns for 14 new episodes on June 3, the network announced on Wednesday, and will focus on Christina's busy life as a mom of three while growing her design business in Southern California.

According to a press release, the new season will also feature the 37-year-old author and entrepreneur facing personal challenges while taking time to focus on her wellness journey and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In November, Christina filed for divorce from Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage. The two share a 1-year-old son, Hudson, and she also shares two kids -- 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden -- with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

"I'm determined to stay healthy and positive and move forward," Christina says in a statement about the new season of Christina on the Coast. "I'm going to take this time for a fresh start, and there's a lot of new things I want to do now."

The new episodes will also share personal projects and memorable moments special to Christina, including Taylor's birthday party and her best friend Cassie's wedding. She'll help design a glass beachfront home in La Jolla and hunt for a new property in Tennessee, while also learning to surf and adding a new puppy to the family.

"Flipping houses was just the beginning for me," Christina says. "I've got a growing design business with an amazing team. And three kids that definitely keep me on my toes."

In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode of Christina on the Coast will be available on Discovery+ on Thursdays beginning June 3, and will be available the same day and time on HGTV GO.

Back in 2019, Christina talked to ET about how Christina on the Coast is different from Flip or Flop.

"Flip or Flop was a house show based on designing houses for the masses -- they were always designed so that any person could walk in and like it and picture themselves living in it," she noted. "Christina on the Coast is designing for other people based on their own style, so it's much more high design and you're getting to know other people in the show."

"I'm not gonna lie, yes, it is more pressure [to have my own show], especially knowing that the whole thing was followed from start to finish, and that's the first time I've ever done that on television," she added. "I definitely felt pressure for it to be perfect."

"She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better," he said of continuing to work with Christina on Flip or Flop.

"To the best of my knowledge, she's doing great," he added. "She's spending time with the family and doing well."