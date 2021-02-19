Christina Haack Tries on Wedding Dresses With Friends After Changing Name From Anstead

Christina Haack has weddings on the brain! The 37-year-old Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram Stories while attending a friend's bridal fitting and tried on some looks herself.

Christina, who recently announced her decision to change her last name from Anstead to her maiden name of Haack following her split from Ant Anstead, had fun leading up to her pal Cassie Zebisch's big day.

In one video, which has since expired, Christina posed in a beautiful lace gown from the Walter Collection, writing, "Playing dress up with my fav @waltercollection."

She also goofed off with her pals in a clip as they all sat in the bridal salon together.

"Did we have a good day, you guys? Is the wedding going to be beautiful?" Zebisch asked her friends, including Christina, as they joked with her. "And we're so close."

Christina is currently in the middle of her divorce with Ant after announcing their split last September. Prior to her marriage to Ant, the reality star was known as Christina El Moussa during her marriage to her co-star, Tarek El Moussa. Christina shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden with Tarek and 1-year-old son Hudson with Ant.