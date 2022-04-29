Christina Haack's Husband Josh Hall Vows to Support Kids Amid Ant Anstead Custody Battle

Christina Hall's husband is standing by her side. Shortly after the 38-year-old HGTV star's ex-husband, Ant Anstead, filed for full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson, Josh Hall took to Instagram to express support for his wife. Earlier this month, ET confirmed that Christina and Josh had tied the knot.

Christina, who formerly went by her maiden name, Haack, is also mom to Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Josh shared a pic of his wife and three step-kids on Instagram, alongside which he penned a lengthy caption.

"Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all," Josh wrote. "I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development."

"Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common," he continued. "So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."

As for his wife, Josh wrote that Christina "is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does."

"I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it," he added. "There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth."

Josh concluded, "I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case."

Christina shared Josh's post on her Instagram Story, calling him "my rock."

Shortly after Ant filed his ex-parte application for full custody, it was denied by the judge for "insufficient showing of exigent circumstances" and not giving the other party sufficient notice. A hearing on the custody matter has been set for June 28, 2022.

In his initial court docs, Ant claimed that Christina would not agree for Hudson to attend one pre-school and that she told Ant that Hudson would go to two different pre-schools depending on which parent he is staying with.

Ant made further allegations of poor treatment against his ex, including Hudson being extremely sun burnt, contracting COVID-19 and not wearing a seat belt. He also alleged that Christina had taken illegal drugs and did not carry an Epi-pen for Hudson's food allergies.

Ant asked that Hudson not appear on any TV program, live stream, social media product campaign, paid promotion, etc. without written agreement from both him and Christina.

Christina filed a declaration in response to her ex's petition, in which she stated that she "was shocked to see the false allegations against me and his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me."

"I will not speculate as to his true motivations, but Hudson’s best interest is not what is motivating his application to the Court," she said, before arguing that Ant did not "request mediation to address his changes before filing this motion" with the Conciliation Court. "I offered private mediation and private judging to resolve and address his issues, and he declined. Clearly, he wants to tarnish my good name with his false allegations."