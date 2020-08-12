Christina Perri Says She's Continuing to Heal With Her Family After Loss of Baby Daughter

Christina Perri will be taking some time away from social media to heal after losing her baby daughter. In a heartfelt note on Instagram on Tuesday, Perri offered an update on how she and her family are doing, and thanked fans for their "patience and understanding" as they cope with their loss.

The 34-year-old singer shared on Instagram on Nov. 24 that her daughter was "born silent," about two weeks after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

"The days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one. we’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be," Perri wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Paul Costabile's daughter, Carmella, with their dog.

"Me, paul, and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness everyday. we’re learning to navigate our grief together," she continued. "Some days we can’t swim, some days we float fine. every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh. it’s been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long. some moments of surrender and hope slip in there, but not often. i know that’s all normal. honestly it’s been mostly overwhelming. but also, what’s been overwhelming has been the love and support."

Perri called the "calls, texts, messages, emails, letters, flowers, packages, gifts, food, prayers, cards, stories and visits" the greatest outpouring of love in her lifetime. "Yes, it’s been the worst experience of my life, but how bittersweet to also be the most loved i’ve ever felt at the same time," she expressed. "thank you. thank you to everyone we know and everyone we don’t know who has held us up and everyone who has carried us through so far. especially a heartfelt thank you to everyone who keeps showing us their own wounds and pain to help soften ours."

The singer then said she'll be staying off social media so she can heal with her family, while her team runs her accounts. "The next time you hear from me my album will be ready! which, honestly, is the hopeful future self i look forward to healing back into soon," she wrote. "it truly is my favorite music i’ve ever made, so i am deeply excited for when the moment is right to give it to you. thank you for your patience and understanding at this time. i hope the holidays bring you joy and i hope after a year that brought us so many storms, we find only rainbows in the new one 🤍."

Perri had been open with fans about the ups and downs she'd experienced on her road to motherhood, including postpartum depression, a previous miscarriage and the pregnancy complication she suffered before losing her baby last month.

