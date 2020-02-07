Christina Ricci Files for Divorce From Husband James Heerdegen After Almost 7 Years of Marriage

Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband, James Heerdegen, ET can confirm.

According to court records, Ricci, 40, filed for divorce on Thursday.TMZ -- who was first to report the news -- reports that she filed with the L.A. County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as her reason for the split from the film producer. Ricci was also reportedly granted an emergency protective order by cops after she claims an altercation took place and that Heerdegen allegedly spit on her.

ET has reached out to Ricci's rep for comment.

The two met on the set of Ricci's short-lived series, Pan Am, in 2011 and got married in October 2013. They share a son, 5-year-old Freddie. TMZ reports that Ricci is seeking sole legal and physical custody of Freddie. The site also reports that there was no prenup between Ricci and Heerdegen.

James Devaney/GC Images

They were last seen publicly together outside of the wedding reception for Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs in New York City in April 2019.

In June, Ricci celebrated Heerdegen on Father's Day, sharing a special homemade card from their son.

"We ♥️ you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen ♥️," she captioned the pic.

