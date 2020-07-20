Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Delayed Again, Release Date to Be Announced 'Imminently'

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been delayed once again, ET can confirm. The film was initially due to be released July 17, before first being pushed back to July 31 and then to Aug. 12. For the time being, it remains undated.

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. "We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world."

As coronavirus cases spike Stateside and theaters remain closed in the majority of major moviegoing hubs, Emmerich emphasizes that Tenet will not have a "traditional" release.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates. Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases," the statement reads. "We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that."

Tenet, which was expected to be the first major blockbuster back in theaters, reportedly cost $200 million to make and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson previously said when the film was delayed to August.