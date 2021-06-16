Ciara Returns to Her Pre-Baby Weight After Shedding 39 Pounds: 'I'm So Proud of Myself'

Taking more than one-two steps! Ciara is proud of her progress after giving birth to son Win last July. The 35-year-old mom of three celebrated returning to her pre-baby weight with a steamy pic of herself in a pink leather crop top look.

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I've been working on these past five weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight!" Ciara captioned the pic. "I'm so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey!"

The singer used WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to help her shed her pregnancy weight and plans to continue using the program to focus on "overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

In a statement, Ciara added that she is "so proud and fulfilled" thanks to all of her hard work.

"I have also gained so much more than what I set to lose," she added. "I've enjoyed every step of the process, and loving my curves along the way that my baby gave me! I am honestly feeling stronger than ever and embracing life with my beautiful family and three babies -- you can't put a number against that."

Ciara is also mom to 4-year-old daughter, Sienna, with her husband, Russell Wilson, and 7-year-old son Future, with her ex, Future.