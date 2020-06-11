Clare Crawley Reveals She Talks About Babies 'All the Time' Following Engagement to Dale Moss

Clare Crawley has babies on the brain! One day after Clare's engagement to Dale Moss played out on The Bachelorette, the happy couple appeared on the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where they discussed what their future holds.

"What I love about Dale is nothing scares him with talking about the future," Clare said. "I talk about babies all the time."

"So many babies," Dale agreed with a laugh, adding that he's "always" wanted to be a father and have a family.

"He's like, 'Yeah, that's what I want.' It doesn't scare him," Clare said. "I'll remind him of things all the time. 'Not getting any younger!' I'll say things like that and he's like, 'You think I don't know this? Yeah, let's do this.'"

In addition to baby talk, the pair is also house hunting with a specific location in mind.

"We were house hunting today and picking out the area we want to live in. He knows what's important to me right now is being here for my mom," Clare said of her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia and is in a care facility in Sacramento, California.

"This hasn't been a tough decision, what needs to happen in the future. As long as we're together, for me that's all that matters... Even though I have roots in New York, I can be where I need to be when I need to be," Dale said. "We're building a life. We're building a foundation. We want to have a home here."

"Ultimately, the number one thing is to make sure that she's secure and safe... and we're doing what's best for us, but also our families, whatever it is. As long as we're together that's the only thing that matters," he continued. "... This is the best time. We just get to be ourselves and really share that... We're in this to build a future and build a life. That's what we're doing."

While Clare's journey to love has come to an end, the season is continuing with Tayshia Adams as the Bachelorette. In an interview with ET last month, Clare expressed her support for the new leading lady.

"I wanted Tayshia as the Bachelorette... like, I support her," she said. "I think she's beautiful, I think she's a very grounded woman, a woman who knows what she wants. I completely support that, I supported her....I've wanted her to be the Bachelorette forever. I always was for that."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.