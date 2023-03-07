CMA Fest 2023 Announces Performers: Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and More

CMA Fest is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and it has the star-studded lineup to match the milestone event.
On Tuesday, the annual festival in Nashville, Tennessee, announced a slew of country music superstars who will be hitting the Nissan Stadium stage, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson.
In addition to mainstage names, CMA Fest also announced hundreds of performers for five other stages during the longest-running country music festival in the world.
This year's event takes place from June 8 to June 11. Performers donate their time at CMA Fest in an effort to have a portion of ticket proceeds go to high-quality music education programs across the U.S. through the CMA Foundation.
Tickets are now on sale for CMA Fest.
