CNCO on Splitting Up and a Possible Future Reunion (Exclusive)

For CNCO, it feels like a great weight has been lifted off their shoulders after announcing the band's separation last month.

"It's been crazy, like a roller coaster of emotions... but at the end of the day we feel really positive of what we're doing now," band member Chris Vélez tells ET's Deidre Behar.

"We feel great," Zabdiel De Jesús adds. "It's emotional because we've been together so many years…but at the same time it's super exciting to do something new."

The famed Latin boy band announced their breakup in July at Univision's 2022 Premios Juventud. The news came just over a year after Joel Pimentel announced his exit from the group.

"Since the first minute, we worked to be the best, we dreamed super big," Erick Brian Colón says. "And we knew that every band has an end."

CNCO rose to fame in 2015 after winning Univision's singing competition, La Banda. Since then, their influence on Latin music appears unparalleled thanks to hits like "Reggaeton Lento," "Se Vuelve Loca," "Hey DJ," and three successful studio albums. Across their seven-year run, the group scored seven Billboard Latin Music Awards, including New Artists of the Year in 2017. Their final album, XOXO, drops Aug. 26.

On the day of the Premios Juventud, the band said the announcement hung over their heads until the last second.

"We had the announcement of the award before our presentation," Vélez recalls. "It felt correct to do it then because it was the award for best fandom and it was a big spotlight."

After De Jesús made the announcement onstage, all four members remember a feeling of massive relief.

"It's been chilling. That's why we love our fans -- they have a good sense of humor," Richard Camacho says. "Everyone understands where we're at in our life. That's life: Beginning and end."

Though they may be coming to a sort of end, the whole band emphasized they were still on good terms, and that the future will always come with the potential for more collaboration.

"You have yet to see the best of CNCO," De Jesús says, pointing to the group's upcoming Disney+ show that will include more original music.

"We're just pursuing something different personally but that doesn't mean we're going to be enemies," Vélez shares. "The door isn't shut, we can still work together, write together, produce together."

He jokingly added a suggestion of a Las Vegas residency show, which was met with agreement from the group. Fans will have to wait patiently to see what comes of it.