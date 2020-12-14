Cody Simpson Qualifies for Olympic Swimming Trials -- With Support From Michael Phelps!

Cody Simpson is ending 2020 with some impressive news!

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to let his fans know that he has qualified for his first Olympic trials.

"I'd love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I've kept relatively low key until now," Simpson explained. "Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old Australian champion when I was given an opportunity in music that I couldn't refuse. I have had the chance to experience and learn so much as a musician from touring around the world, releasing albums, performing as a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more. For this I will be forever grateful."

"Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more. For years I had been fueled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I'd try training again," he added. "After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach @hawkebr, I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly. It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what's possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I'm here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it."

Simpson concluded his post by saying he's "looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!"

In the comments section, Simpson received plenty of messages of love and support from his famous friends, including former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps who raved, "Lfg!! Congrats mate!!" Australian Olympian Ian Thorpe also weighed in, celebrating the news with a series of thumbs-up emojis.

The next Olympic Games are scheduled to kick off July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

It appears Simpson has been keeping himself busier than ever in 2020. When ET caught up with him back in February, he revealed he had been working on music for the last couple of months.

"It's kind of been a process of trial and error," he said at the time. "I've kind of, like, been making a bunch of stuff, canning it, then making a bunch of stuff, canning it, but for me, that's the process of an artist. I'm really excited because I finally feel like I have something I'm ready to share. You'll be hearing it very, very soon."

