Colson Baker and Sam Worthington Face Off in the Trailer for 'The Last Son' (Exclusive)

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, is at the center of an upcoming western-action film, The Last Son, which also stars Sam Worthington, Thomas Jane and Heather Graham. Ahead of its December release, ET has the exclusive first look at the intense trailer, which sets up the story about a murderous outlaw.

Written by Greg Johnson and directed by Tim Sutton (Funny Face, Donnybrook), The Last Son takes audiences back in time to the late 19th century Sierra Nevada as it follows Isaac LeMay (Worthington), who is cursed by a terrible prophecy and hunting down his offspring, including his son, Cal (Baker), in order to prevent his own murder. Meanwhile, U.S. officer Solomon (Jane) and bounty hunters are on their tail as everyone gets closer to a dangerous collision course.

Redbox Entertainment

Redbox Entertainment

Redbox Entertainment

The Last Son, which is rated R, is executive produced by Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn of Renegade Entertainment, Galen Smith and Marc Danon of Redbox, Brandon Burrows, Kim Delonghi, Christina Lundbohm and Mark Andrews of 828 Media Capital and JD Beaufils of VMI Worldwide. Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide produced The Last Son with Jib Polhemus of Source Management + Production, Dean Bloxom of Deano Productions, Steven Luke, and Todd Lundbohm of 828 Media Capital. Jessica Bennett and Sherri Hewett of VMI Worldwide are co-producers.

The Last Son is the latest starring role for Baker, who most recently appeared in Midnight in the Switchgrass opposite girlfriend Megan Fox, as Tommy Lee in Dirt, with Pete Davidson in Big Time Adolescence and Sandra Bullock in Bird Box.

Redbox Entertainment

The Last Son from Redbox Entertainment will debut in theaters and On Demand starting Dec. 10.