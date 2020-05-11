Colton Underwood Removes All Posts From His Instagram

Colton Underwood has wiped his Instagram feed. Just days after the 28-year-old former Bachelor said that Cassie Randolph asked the court to dismiss her restraining order against him, Underwood has erased every post from his feed, including those with his ex.

The pair announced their split in May after a year and a half of dating. A few months later, Randolph requested a temporary domestic violence prevention restraining order against her ex, which was granted days later.

At the time, a source told ET that, following their split, Randolph began receiving strange texts from an unknown number and allegedly found a "tracking device" on her car. The source told ET that Randolph confronted Underwood and he admitted to "everything."

The next month, the restraining order was extended through Nov. 6, though Underwood said he and Randolph reached an agreement prior to that deadline.

"Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me," Underwood told ET. "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."

"I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith," he added. "I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."

Randolph's reps had no comment following Underwood's statement.

Meanwhile Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is in full swing. The leading lady was spotted with a massive engagement ring ahead of Thursday's sure-to-be-dramatic episode.