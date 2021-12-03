Common Shares Birthday Post for Tiffany Haddish Following Split

Together or not, Common is celebrating Tiffany Haddish on her birthday.

The 49-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate "the queen" on her 42nd birthday, amid their recent split.

"Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known," he wrote alongside a photo of Haddish. "May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!"

The post comes days after it was reported that Common and Haddish broke up after a year together.

Haddish, on her end, reposted a number of birthday messages on her Instagram Story. She also posted a video of her in Colombia, celebrating her special day and roaming the streets with her crew.

Earlier this week, a source told People that the couple's split was due to busy schedules and a lack of opportunity to be together.

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the source said.

Haddish and Common first met while filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen. The comedian first confirmed the two were a couple in August 2020.

This week, Haddish joked about men not being "ready" for her. In an edited photo, she shares a joint with herself, asking her followers to caption the pic. In the replies, she provided her own entry, writing, "I don’t know if a man is ready for us? ME: B**ch please we fine, funny and got money…. these men will work for us. Me: Facts!!!! you right let me hit that joint."

