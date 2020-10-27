Conan O'Brien Says Set Was Burglarized, Reacts to Surprising Item That Was Stolen

Conan O'Brien revealed on Monday's episode of Conan that his late-night show's temporary set at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles was burglarized.

"We come to this theater because we thought theaters are in trouble, let's revive a theater, let's keep it going. Seemed like a nice thing to do," O'Brien told his show sidekick, Andy Richter, explaining why he wasn't filming his show in a studio. "What happens? We get here this morning and we find out that someone broke into our little theater and took some of our equipment, some of the equipment we use to make the show. We got robbed, Andy, robbed!"

O'Brien, 57, revealed that the thief took several laptops and the slate that his producer uses to announce different takes.

"They took that! That's the lowest. I can't think of anything lower," he said of the slate, then joking, "He's probably like, 'And that's a robbery!' clack."

He added that the thief would've had to pass his packed "audience," which is currently comprised of tons of cardboard cutouts.

"Whoever broke in here had to stare at what I think is about 350 cardboard cutouts of fans in the eyes and say, 'Hey, don't mind me, I'm gonna steal some s**t,'" he said.

O'Brien went on to bemoan how far he felt they'd fallen, joking, "Look at us! What happened to us? This kind of s**t isn't happening to other big time late-night shows. No one breaks into The Tonight Show and steals all the equipment... This would never happen to Kimmel or Fallon or any of those guys."

Laughing with his producer and Richter, O'Brien finally conceded, "Just for the laugh alone, maybe it's worth it."