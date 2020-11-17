Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show After 10 Seasons, Lands HBO Max Series

It's the end of an era for Conan O'Brien's late-night show, Conan. The TBS program, which premiered in 2010, will officially come to an end in June 2021. The news was announced on Tuesday via HBO Max, which has ordered a new weekly variety series from the comedian and late-night host.

O'Brien, 57, will also continue his TBS travel specials, Conan Without Borders.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’" O'Brien quipped in a statement about the news. "I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

Prior to Conan, O'Brien hosted Late Night With Conan O'Brien from 1993 to 2009. He then was tapped as the host of The Tonight Show in 2009 but ended his run after less than a year. In 2010, he started Conan.