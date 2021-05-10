Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Arquette Expertly Cover a Taylor Swift Song for Mother's Day

The dynamic duo are back together! Courteney Cox and her 16-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, gave fans a Mother's Day treat on Sunday, performing together.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers. ♥️♥️♥️" the 56-year-old Friends star captioned the post on Instagram.

In the video, Cox plays the piano as Coco sings Taylor Swift's 2020 hit, "Cardigan."

The proud mom is beaming as she continues to glance at her daughter amid the beautiful cover.

This isn't the first time they've performed together. Coco has been featured numerous times on her mom's Instagram.

In May 2020, Cox opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about sharing Coco's gift with the world.

"She gets mad at me because she thinks I'm using her for posts and she's not wrong," Cox quipped at the time. "She really does have a beautiful voice."