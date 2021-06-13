Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco Arquette's 17th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos

Courteney Cox is celebrating her little girl's special day. The Friends star commemorated daughter Coco Arquette's 17th birthday with a series of heartfelt throwback pics.

The actress and proud mom, 56, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a slideshow of snapshots from different times in her daughter's life, alongside a sweet message celebrating her big day.

"Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco," Cox captioned the post. "I love you so much. 🎈"

The first photo in the series showed Coco as a baby -- rocking a pink puffy jacket, a wool beanie and a big smile -- as her adoring mom held her in her arms.

The second photo shows a slightly older Coco belting her heart out on a karaoke machine, followed by a school-aged Coco rocking a yellow mermaid tale. The final post appears to be a current photo of her daughter with dark hair smiling for the camera.

Coco's dad, David Arquette, also shared a number of posts commemorating the occasion, including a contemporary pic of Coco posing in a grassy field, as well as a throwback video of the birthday girl as a toddler, showing off her special trick of being able to fold the top part of her ear into her ear itself and having it stick before popping out -- something that absolutely delighted both her and her parents.

"I love you @cocoarquette," the Scream star captioned the post. He also shared a different throwback from years ago showing Coco giving him a hug during a gala event, which he captioned with a string of heart emojis.

Recently, the actor sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner and opened up about his daughter's love for entertaining, which he said began when she was young.

"She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," he said of his daughter. "We've made sure not to do anything professional and just ... let her be a kid."

"But you know it's getting more serious now and you know the performances even are becoming more, you know, polished," he shared. "So it's exciting to see... As long as she does something she loves, that's all we want."

