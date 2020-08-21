Courteney Cox Trounces Friend Jennifer Aniston at Pool in Hilarious Instagram Vid

Courteney Cox might have to teach her friend, Jennifer Aniston, some of her sharp shooter skills. The longtime pals and Friends co-stars both took to Instagram on Thursday to share the same funny video of their evening game of pool.

Cox, 56, who has already proven she's a pool shark in past posts, started off the game, knocking lots of balls while listening to the soundtrack of "My Shot" from the Broadway hit Hamilton. But when it came time for Aniston, 51, to give the game a try, the song changed to Billy Preston's "Nothing From Nothing" as she struggled to sink a single shot.

"I'm just... you know... it's been a long time," an embarrassed Aniston tries to explain in the clip.

Cox regularly turns the camera around to show her scornful expression as Aniston continued to fail.

"Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck😣)" Aniston captioned the clip.

"I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?" Cox captioned the same video on her own page.

The pals have been spending a lot of time together in quarantine, recently coming together for a voting PSA. For more from the Friends cast, watch the clip below.