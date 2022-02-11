Courteney Cox's Throwback Birthday Tribute for Jennifer Aniston Is the Epitome of Friendship

Jennifer Aniston is feeling the love on her birthday.

The Friends star turned 53 on Friday, and her former co-star and longtime friend, Courteney Cox, took to Instagram Story to share the best birthday tribute. Cox posted a throwback photo of the two from when they became friends, proving that they are friendship goals.

"Happy birthday @jenniferaniston. I found this picture in our apartment on set. It was the first year we became friends," the actress, who portrayed Monica Geller on the sitcom, wrote. "I Loved you then and even more now." She also added two red heart emojis.

Reese Witherspoon also gave Aniston some birthday love. The Morning Show star posted a photo of the two of them on set, along with a sweet message.

"When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile. Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy!" Witherspoon wrote. "Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday! 🎈🎂🎁."

She also posted a clip of the "Green Sisters" from Friends.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, posted a silly video of the birthday girl looking oh-so-cool as she lights up a cigarette and shakes her hair while wearing an "I'm a cool blonde" sweatshirt.

Hypnotized by the video Justin Theroux just posted of Jennifer Aniston for her birthday pic.twitter.com/4mw3WOFvm5 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 11, 2022

The exes have remained friendly since their 2018 split. They even reunited for a sweet snap in December.

Last year, Theroux told ET he was a big fan of his ex's The Morning Show, sharing that he’d be open to guest starring on the series.

