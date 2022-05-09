Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodríguez Reveals Daughter's Name After Twin Son's Death

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's daughter has finally been revealed.

Nearly a month after giving birth to their newborn daughter and suffering the loss of their son, Rodríguez took to social media with sweet photos of their baby girl and gave fans a special surprise: her name.

"Bella Esmeralda 💚," she captioned the post. "180422," Rodríguez added, confirming the baby's birthdate of April 18, 2022. It was on April 18 that the couple jointly announced the loss of their baby boy, six months after they revealed they were expecting twins together.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," their statement at the time read. "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel, We will always love you."

Three days later, the couple shared a family photo at home with Rodríguez and their infant daughter along with her brothers and sisters, Cristiano Jr., 11, Alana, 4, Eva, 4, and Mateo, 4.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," they captioned a family photo. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."