'CSI: Vegas': Marg Helgenberger to Return as Catherine in Season 2

Catherine Willows is back.

Marg Helgenberger will reprise her beloved CSI character for season 2 of CSI: Vegas, ET has confirmed. Helgenberger will be a series regular.

The actress' return to the CSI world comes just weeks after William Petersen and Jorja Fox departed the CBS update. She will continue to appear on OWN's All Rise in the upcoming third season, which is set to premiere at its new home in June.

Back in October, CSI creator Anthony Zuiker hinted to ET that he had someone specific in mind he'd like to bring back for CSI: Vegas.

"I will be personally lobbying to bring somebody [specific] back from CSI, if we get a [season 2] pickup," he said at the time. "I think the fans would like to see some familiar faces. And if we do get a pickup, and we have a sit-down about what season 2 looks like, I'll definitely be making a case for bringing familiar faces back, yeah."

"If I had to choose, it would be somebody from the original CSI cast to come back. That would be something I would definitely lobby for," Zuiker added. "And like I said, CSI's family, so all four of those shows [CSI, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber] are wide open for possibilities."

CSI: Vegas stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon. Mel Rodriguez, who was a regular in season 1 and played medical examiner Hugo Ramirez, will not be returning as a series regular in the new season.

