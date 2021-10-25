Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Marlo Hampton Landing a Peach on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' (Exclusive)

Cynthia Bailey may no longer be holding a peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she's all for her former castmate and "friend of the show," Marlo Hampton, holding one. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Bailey at the 2021 EBONY Power 100 ceremony on Saturday, where she talked all things Housewives, including the reported casting news.

"I'm excited for Marlo. She's been a friend to the show since she's been on the show. So, I think it's high time for her to have the opportunity to step up and be a Housewife and hold that peach in her hand," Bailey said.

On Monday, ET confirmed that Hampton will in fact be holding on to one of those highly coveted peaches next season, moving from "friend of" to full-time Housewife for The Real Housewives of Atlanta's 14th season. Hampton will join Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, as well as Shereé Whitfield, who returns to the series as a peach-holder for the third time. Four-time Olympic medalist Sanya Richards-Ross also joins the cast as a Housewife. Variety was first to report the news.

While Bailey won't be by her side for season 14, she did offer some advice for the 44-year-old fashionista.

"Stay strong and pray. Pray to God every night," Bailey joked. "The great thing about being a friend, is you get a lot of practice being a Housewife. I think she'll be fun. I think this is the moment she's been waiting for, so I wish her well."

The 54-year-old former supermodel will be joining some OGs of the Housewives world on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, set to premiere Nov. 18 on Peacock, where Bailey says viewers will get to see her in a whole new light.

"Just know, that you'll get to see me in a way that you've probably not seen me on Housewives of Atlanta," Bailey said of the Girls Trip series. "I always have the best of intentions...I always come in peace, but if you pull 50 Cynt out, she will come out. And we'll just say 50 Cynt had to show up and stayed for the rest of the trip."

Bailey wouldn't share who she was feuding with on the show, but she did reveal that she and three of the other ladies on the super series did not exactly get along.

"Look, I'm a girl's girl, I'm a team player, [but] again, if I have an issue with you, then you want to have an issue with me," she explained.

Bailey tried to play peacemaker too, even pulling castmate Ramona Singer aside to give her some advice on how to better get along with the group.

"Ramona was having problems with pretty much everyone," Bailey revealed. "So I did pull her aside, to just try to explain to her, that if she did not basically calm down, that she was gonna have a lot of problems for the rest of the trip. I mean, she was on an island, but she literally was going to be on an island if she didn't make amends with some of the ladies, because she pretty much started before we took off the runway."