Cynthia Erivo Says She and Ariana Grande Are 'Putting Our Own Spin' on 'Wicked' in Film Adaptation (Exclusive)

Wicked fans, get ready to be changed... for good! The film adaptation of the beloved musical is heading into production this year with Cynthia Erivo playing the "wicked" witch Elphaba and Ariana Grande as the "good" witch Glinda (formerly Galinda).

Wicked is the story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The two lead roles were first played by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway.

"I wasn't OK when I found out either. I was not OK," Erivo told ET's Nischelle Turner at the 2022 SAG Awards of being cast in the iconic role.

Though the cast has not started rehearsing just yet, Erivo, 35, and Grande, 28, have already been in communication, working on the bond between their characters.

"I can tell you that Ariana is wonderful. The two of us are really starting to find our feet and find our relationship and really enjoy one another's time and space and conversations," Erivo said of the pop diva. "She's the sweetest person."

Noting that the movie will start rehearsals this summer, Erivo, who is one Oscar away from an EGOT, said that she and Grande are "definitely excited to sing together."

"We go into rehearsals in July, and then it's off to the races. It's starting, people!" she teased.

The film is being headed up by director Jon M. Chu, who directed 2021's musical adaptation of In the Heights.

"Jon Chu is excited, very, very excited. He's working very hard," Erivo added. "I think it's going to be unlike anything you've ever seen before. I think we're going to enjoy the magic of it. We're going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women [who] are sisters."

