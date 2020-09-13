'DailyMail TV' Host Thomas Roberts Reflects on Some of His Best Interview Moments (Exclusive)

DailyMail TV is welcoming a new face this season -- but he's one familiar to ET viewers. Thomas Roberts is stepping in as host of the news program, following his role as the evening news anchor at WGCL-TV (CBS46) in Atlanta. He has also served as an anchor and reporter for MSNBC, Today, NBC Nightly News and ET's sister show, The Insider.

"It is great to think I can be back here in New York... especially to be a part of DailyMail TV and be the host of season 4, I couldn't ask for more," he gushed to ET's Kevin Frazier.

"I love doing this, I love being a reporter, I love talking to people, I love being able to work with great guys like you and so many other colleagues that I've had an opportunity to work with over the years," he added. "But it's the storytelling and it's kind of being on the frontlines of history too that I love so much."

Over the years, Roberts interviewed stars like Janet Jackson, Kate Hudson and more for The Insider. "I forgot about [my interview with] Janet Jackson!" he said. "I love her so much."

Hudson has stuck out a little more in Roberts' mind. "She was at the Fool's Gold press junket, and she was with Matthew McConaughey," he recalled. "I would always try to have like, a gimmick or an in, so they would remember me... because you only have a moment. I learned that from the best."

The new season of DailyMail TV premieres Monday. Check your local listings.